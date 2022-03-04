Left Menu

France's Macron launches bid for second term as president

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-03-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 00:39 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Thursday he would run for a second term in April's election, seeking a mandate to steer the euro zone's second-largest economy through the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the COVID-19 pandemic. Macron announced his bid in a letter published by several regional newspapers.

If he succeeds, he would be the first French leader for two decades to win a renewed term in office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

