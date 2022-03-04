Hungary PM Orban says sanctions are "double-edged weapon" - radio
04-03-2022
Hungary has supported European Union sanctions against Russia but its own economy will be also inevitably impacted by them, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.
"Sanctions have a price as it is a double-edged weapon, and we will pay this price in the short term," Orban said in an interview, adding the government had to work to mitigate the direct damage from the measures against Russia.
