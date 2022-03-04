Calls for NATO no-fly zone in Ukraine 'irresponsible', Lithuania PM says

Any calls for NATO to enforce a no-fly zone in Ukraine would be irresponsible and could drag the military alliance into direct conflict with Russia, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte said on Friday.

"I believe that all encouragements for NATO to get involved in the military conflict now are irresponsible," Simonyte told a news conference in Vilnius.

