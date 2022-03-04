Left Menu

U.N. Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution

Although the High State Council initially appeared to agree the parliament's constitutional plans and its installation of Bashagha's government, it later rejected both. Rival factions dispute the legitimacy of all the political bodies, including both the parliament and High State Council, and both Bashagha's government and the Dbeibah administration which was installed a year ago through a U.N.-backed process.

Reuters | Updated: 04-03-2022 13:59 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 13:55 IST
U.N. Libya adviser seeks joint committee on constitution
Stephanie Williams Image Credit: Twitter(@UNDPPA)

The United Nations Libya adviser Stephanie Williams said on Friday she had invited the parliament and High State Council to each nominate six members for a joint committee on Libya's constitutional arrangements.

Libya's political process fell apart in December with the collapse of a scheduled election, with major factions and political bodies pushing opposing plans for the path ahead and backing rival governments. On Thursday the parliament based in Tobruk in eastern Libya swore in Fathi Bashagha as prime minister but the incumbent Abdulhamid al-Dbeibah in Tripoli, in the west, has refused to cede power risking a new conflict or territorial division.

The parliament in January approved its own political roadmap that involved putting an amended constitution to a referendum this year followed by-elections next year. Williams also urged factions to preserve security and stability and avoid escalation, adding "the solution to Libya's crisis does not lie in forming rival administrations and perennial transitions".

The parliament, which was elected in 2014, is recognized internationally through a 2015 political agreement that also recognized the High State Council as a legislative chamber formed from members of a previous parliament. Although the High State Council initially appeared to agree with the parliament's constitutional plans and its installation of Bashagha's government, it later rejected both.

Rival factions dispute the legitimacy of all the political bodies, including both the parliament and High State Council, and both Bashagha's government and the Dbeibah administration which was installed a year ago through a U.N.-backed process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022