Tanzania frees detained opposition leader Mbowe, his party says
Reuters | Dodoma | Updated: 04-03-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 15:06 IST
- Country:
- Tanzania
Tanzania has freed the leader of the main opposition party, Freeman Mbowe after prosecutors dropped terrorism charges that he had faced since last year, his party said on Friday.
Mbowe was detained last July in the lakeside town of Mwanza where he was due to attend a conference, fronted by his Chadema party, on proposals for a new constitution. His detention and trial had raised questions about President Samia Suluhu Hassan's commitment to greater tolerance for political dissent.
