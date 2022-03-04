Entire world passing through a delicate period now: PM Modi

Stating that the entire world is passing through a delicate period now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said irrespective of how deep the crisis is India's response is even bigger.

Addressing an election rally here, the PM also said that thousands of students have been brought back from Ukraine safely under the ongoing Operation Ganga, and those who are still there are being evacuated. ''The entire world now is passing through a 'najuk daur' (delicate period) of this century. Many countries are today affected by epidemics, disturbances,s and uncertainty. But you must have seen, however deep the crisis is India's attempts (to address them) are even bigger,'' he said. Mentioning the Ukraine-Russia crisis, the PM said, ''We have brought thousands of students from Ukraine under Operation Ganga safely. And those who are left there, our airplanes are flying.'' ''During the Corona period, India brought every single citizen stuck abroad by running Operation Vande Bharat. Operation Devi Bharat was carried out in Afghanistan. Now, India is engaged in saving every citizen and student in Ukraine,'' he added.

Targeting the Opposition, the PM said the voters in Uttar Pradesh need to defeat '''pariwarwadi' (dynasts) and 'Mafiawadi' (those who support the mafia elements) and bring the BJP government.''

