Dont vote for 'traitor': BJP workers urge people in UP's Ghosi

As the BJP campaigns in UP's Ghosi, it is urging people not to vote for former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, calling him a ''traitor'' for leaving the ruling party just days ahead of the elections. Chauhan, who hails from the most backward Chauhan community, had joined the SP along with Swami Prasad Maurya in January after resigning as state forest and environment minister, accusing the BJP of neglecting the backwards and Dalits. The SP has fielded him from Ghosi seat in Mau district and Chauhan has been dubbing the BJP as ''anti-Dalit-backward'' during his public meetings.

Sitting MLA Vijay Rajbhar from the BJP, Wasim Ahmed 'Chunnu' from the Bahujan Samaj Party and Congress party's Priyanka Yadav are in the fray in the Ghosi Assembly constituency.

The SC and OBC can make a difference in the Ghosi assembly constituency with an estimiated over 4.5 lakh voters. There are around 70,000 Dalit voters in the area, over 50,000 from Rajbhar and about 45,000 Chauhans in the area. Apart from this, there are castes like Kurmi, Yadav, Jaiswal, Gupta among others, while the area also has over 55,000 Muslim voters. In this area, there are villages dominated by the Bhumihars, Brahmins, Kshatriyas and Kayasthas among the general castes, but most of the people's representatives here are elected from the backward castes.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Fagu Chauhan won the assembly elections for the sixth time from Ghosi, but in 2019, a by-election was held after he was made the governor of Bihar. In 2017, Fagu Chauhan got 88,298 votes, BSP's Abbas Ansari 81,295 and SP's Sudhakar Singh got 73,688 votes.

Without naming Chauhan and Mukhtar Ansari, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked voters on Wednesday at an election meeting to be aware of ''traitors''.

The chief minister had said ''the traitor ran away after deceiving you''. BJP workers engaged in campaigning in the area are also highlighting Chauhan's defection to the SP. They are also telling people that despite being given importance by the BJP, the former ministers left the party ''betraying'' everybody. After winning from Ghosi in 2009 Lok Sabha elections, BSP parliamentary party leader and two-times Rajya Sabha member Chauhan joined the BJP in 2015. The BJP then made him the national president of its Backward Classes Front. Chauhan became an MLA for the first time in 2017 from Mau's Madhuban region and was made the minister of Forest and environment in the Yogi government. Chauhan's defection caused a setback to the BJP and this was clearly evident in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's address in Ghosi area on Wednesday. Yogi's target was Chouhan as well as Abbas Ansari, son of Mukhtar Ansari, who was contesting from the adjacent Mau assembly seat. Abbas was the BSP candidate from Ghosi in 2017. The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), which is part of the Samajwadi Party alliance, has made Abbas its candidate this time. Along with SBSP president Omprakash Rajbhar, Abbas has also activated his workers in favour of Chauhan.

Altaf Ansari, who was Samajwadi Party's candidate from Mau in 2017, has taken over the command of Chauhan's election campaign in Ghosi region this time. He had said, ''Chauhan exposed the reality of the BJP, so now it is natural for those people to get stunned, because this time the wave is in favour of SP and Chauhan will win the election with record votes.'' However, contrary to Altaf's claim, Mau's District Panchayat President Manoj Rai, who was engaged in campaigning for BJP candidate Vijay Rajbhar, told PTI that ''the public will punish Chauhan for his act and he will forfeit his deposit.'' Rai claimed that ''Vijay Rajbhar is getting the support of all the sections and will win the election with a huge margin''.

Former SP MLA Sudhakar Singh, who was denied ticket by the party from Ghosi, people say is also working against Chauhan.

Sudhakar was in the fray as an independent SP-supported candidate in the 2019 by-election and then BJP's Vijay Rajbhar emerged victorious by getting 68,371 votes while Singh got 66,598 votes. Sudhakar Singh told PTI, ''I am silent now. I will decide the future course of action after meeting National President (Akhilesh Yadav) after March 10.'' Describing Sudhakar's displeasure in Ghosi as an important equation, Vinay Jaiswal, an expert on political affairs of the district, said BSP candidates are also contesting elections strongly here and if Muslim voters support (BSP), then it would be difficult for Chauhan to win.

