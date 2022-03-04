Left Menu

Leaders of SP, BSP start making bookings to flee abroad due to fear of BJP's victory, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Ahead of the seventh and last phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that due to the fear arising out of impending Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory, many leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have started making their bookings to flee abroad.

ANI | Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:18 IST
Leaders of SP, BSP start making bookings to flee abroad due to fear of BJP's victory, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the seventh and last phase of polling for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that due to the fear arising out of impending Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) victory, many leaders of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have started making their bookings to flee abroad. While addressing a rally at Chandauli in Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Election trends of six phases show that BJP's score has crossed quarter to 300. When the election results will come on March 10, then only BJP will be visible in the entire state and due to this fear, many leaders of SP-BSP have started making their bookings to flee abroad."

"If the state will have an effective government, then development will happen and bulldozers will be used together...Mafias committing crimes under SP government are now seen crawling instead of flaunting guns in jeep, our government has put them in jails," he added. "We have decided that when the BJP government will form in UP on March 10, we will distribute free LPG Gas cylinders on Holi and Diwali to the people under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. All the daughters going to college will be made free scooties available," he stated.

"We have decided to distribute tablets smartphones to the two crore youngsters," he further stated. Polling for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections concluded on March 3.

Polling for the seventh phase, which will be the last, will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022