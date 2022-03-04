Left Menu

Assembly polls: Departure of BJP from UP imminent, says SBSP chief Rajbhar

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to "depart" from Uttar Pradesh after the election results on March 10.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:21 IST
Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief Omprakash Rajbhar on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party is set to "depart" from Uttar Pradesh after the election results on March 10. Addressing a public rally, Rajbhar took a swipe at BJP for being overly confident of winning over 300 seats in the Assembly elections and said that once the results are declared, people will play departure songs for them.

"...The departure of BJP is imminent. At 10 am on 10th March, songs will play, 'Mere angne mein tumhara kya kaam hai' and 'Chal sanyasi mandir mein'..." said the SBSP chief. Yesterday, during the sixth phase of the assembly polls, political leaders from BJP and its alliance parties exuded confidence in their win by over 300 seats.

A voter turnout of nearly 54 per cent was recorded in the sixth phase of polling yesterday. According to Election Commission data till 8 pm, the 57 seats which went for the polls in the sixth phase saw 53.96 per cent polling. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi will go to the polls on March 7. Varanasi district comprises Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase. (ANI)

