Uproar in Maharashtra assembly over OBC reservation in local body elections

Almost three months after the Supreme Court refused to accept the Maharashtra panel's interim report on quota for OBCs in local body polls, the issue was raked up by the BJP in Maharashtra Assembly on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:26 IST
Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/Maharashtra Assembly) . Image Credit: ANI
Almost three months after the Supreme Court refused to accept the Maharashtra panel's interim report on quota for OBCs in local body polls, the issue was raked up by the BJP in Maharashtra Assembly on Friday. Maharashtra's former CM and LoP Devendra Fadvanis said that only promises will not work, stop the proceedings and hold a discussion on OBC reservation in the state assembly as well.

Meanwhile, the opposition legislators started sloganeering inside the Assembly premises. Fadvanis in the state assembly said, "There should not be any elections of local bodies without the OBC reservation in Maharashtra." Replying to Fadvanis, Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "The government is also of the same view that no elections should be held without OBC reservation in the local body elections. We must come together on the issues rather than politicising it."

Bhujbal also alleged that the Fadvanis govt did not do anything for the five years when it was in power in the state. He said, "Neither his government nor the Modi government at the Centre provided any data on the population of OBC." (ANI)

