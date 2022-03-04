Left Menu

UP: Priyanka, Rahul Gandhi visit Kashi Vishwanath temple

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the electorally crucial city of Varanasi and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 16:26 IST
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Varda (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday visited the electorally crucial city of Varanasi and offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath temple. "Whenever I or Bhaiya (Rahul Gandhi) come here we visit the Kashi Vishwanath temple and take 'Baba's' blessings," she said.

Leaders across political lines have put their last foot for the campaign in the last few remaining days of the campaign to gain the last edge in the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi district comprises Pindra, Ajagara, Shivpur, Rohaniya, Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt, and Sevapuri Assembly seats.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7. The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

