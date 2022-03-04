Left Menu

Maha Council: Oppn attacks govt on OBC quota issue

The BJP-led opposition on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government in the Legislative Council alleging that the latter had failed to protect quota for OBCs in local bodies.The tussle between the opposition and the government on the issue led to the Council being adjourned for the day.The state government has failed to protect political quota for OBCs in local governing bodies. On the lines of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra will make necessary legal amendments and introduce a bill on Monday.

The BJP-led opposition on Friday attacked the Maharashtra government in the Legislative Council alleging that the latter had failed to protect quota for OBCs in local bodies.

The tussle between the opposition and the government on the issue led to the Council being adjourned for the day.

“The state government has failed to protect political quota for OBCs in local governing bodies. We are not satisfied with its current assurance that necessary steps would be taken to protect this quota,'' Pravin Darekar, Leader of Opposition in the Council, said.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had informed the House that the MVA government would replicate the Madhya Pradesh model and take some legal steps to postpone local body polls.

''The Maharashtra government is committed to protect the electoral quota for OBCs in local bodies. On the lines of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra will make necessary legal amendments and introduce a bill on Monday. It will enable the state to collect data required for OBC quota,'' Pawar said.

He also asked the opposition leaders to refrain from politicizing the issue.

However, Darekar and others in the opposition continued to shout slogans against the government.

