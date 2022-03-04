Left Menu

Hry govt's anti-conversion bill will create atmosphere of harmony, peace if passed: VHP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:05 IST
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday welcomed the introduction of a bill in the Haryana legislative assembly that seeks to prevent ''unlawful'' religious conversions, saying Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has shown his determination towards curbing such activities in the state.

In a statement, the saffron outfit's joint general secretary Surendra Jain said the bill, if passed, will put a curb on ''illegal conversions, love jihad and those who hatch anti-national conspiracies through such activities''.

It will also create an atmosphere of ''mutual harmony and peace'' in Haryana, and take the state on the path of development ''at a fast pace'', he said.

Earlier in the day, Home minister Anil Vij introduced the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Bill, 2022. in the assembly. ''A bill to ban illegal conversion in Haryana is a welcome step. The chief minister of Haryana has shown his determination by introducing this bill,'' Jain said.

''This law will definitely put a curb on illegal conversions, love jihad and those who are creating anti-national conspiracies through such activities,'' he said. After the introduction of the bill, the Haryana assembly witnessed uproarious scenes with the Congress opposing it vociferously.

The bill seeks to prohibit and make such religious conversions an offence which are effected through misrepresentation, force, undue influence, coercion, allurement or by any fraudulent means or by marriage.

The bill provides for declaring marriages, which were done solely for the purpose of conversion from one religion to another religion, null and void. PTI PK PK ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

