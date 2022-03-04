Left Menu

UP Assembly polls: Yogi Adityanath attacks Opposition; urges people to vote against 'parivarwaad', anarchy

ANI | Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 17:34 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Launching an attack at the Opposition Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday urged people of the state to vote against dynastic politics, anarchy and mafias. Mirzapur assembly constituency will go to polls in the seventh phase. Here, voting will be held in 54 assembly constituencies in nine districts on March 7.

Addressing a public meeting in Mirzapur, the Chief Minister said, "Those who deprived you (public) of every drop of water, should be deprived of every vote. You should vote in a way that those who colluded politics with crime and mafias, brought 'parivarwaad' and anarchy don't dare to come in public life and exploit you." A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7.

The counting of the votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

