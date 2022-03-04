Left Menu

Plant saplings on MP CM's birthday on Saturday, BJP tells its workers

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:30 IST
Plant saplings on MP CM's birthday on Saturday, BJP tells its workers
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP has asked its workers across Madhya Pradesh to plant saplings and offer service to the needy as part of the 64th birthday celebrations of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

MP BJP chief VD Sharma, who issued the appeal, said the CM has always been an advocate of environment conservation, and has been planting a sapling every day since last year.

He also asked party workers to reach out to the ailing in hospitals with fruits, promote cleanliness in shanty colonies and organise 'Kanya Puja' to mark the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022