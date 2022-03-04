Left Menu

Nine cases of celebratory firing registered in two years: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2022 18:37 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 18:37 IST
Nine cases of celebratory firing registered in two years: Delhi Police
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police arrested a total of 17 people in nine cases of celebratory gunfire in the national capital in 2020 and 2021, officials said on Friday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Licensing and Legal Division) Sanjay Singh, who took to Twitter to share the details, also suggested the people to use firearms responsibly.

''Celebratory gunfire so as to endanger human life or personal safety of others is an offence under #ArmsAct. In the past two years 9 cases have been registered and 17 persons arrested. So use your #arms responsibly.#WeCare,'' he tweeted.

The data that relates to 2020 and 2021 also shows one person died and two got injured in such incidents.

The gun license of the person involved in the celebrity firing also gets suspended immediately, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

Southern Taiwan without power, emergency repairs underway

 Taiwan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022