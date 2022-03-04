Gehlot justifies state budget announcements, says Oppn doesn't understand economy

Countering the BJP’s allegation of a mismatch in the Rajasthan government’s budget announcements and its resources, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said no state government can borrow money violating the rules made by the central government.

He said the revenue receipts of the state government have begun increasing with the improvement in the COVID-19 situation and took a dig at the Opposition leaders saying they do not understand the economy. On Thursday, the Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria had targeted the government in the House over its financial management and said the implementation of the budget presented by Gehlot on February 23 seemed impossible as the state did not have enough funds.

“Many people in the Opposition repeatedly talk about debt on the state government. Perhaps, such people do not understand the economy. No state government can take loans outside the rules made by the central government. Debts by the states can be taken only under the limits prescribed under Article 293 of the Constitution and FRBM (Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act),” he said in a series of tweets.

Under clauses (3) and (4) of Article 293, state governments need to obtain the consent of the Centre for raising fresh loans in case they are indebted to the latter, and such consent may be granted subject to conditions.

Gehlot said that the state’s debt when he vacated the chief minister’s office in 2013 amounted to 23.98% of the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) -- Rs 1,29,910 crore -- which swelled to more than 35% of GSDP -- Rs 3,11,371 crore – by the end of the BJP rule in 2018. The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress party was in power from 2008 to 2013 and was later replaced by the BJP government led by Vasundhara Raje. The Congress was voted back to power towards the end of 2018.

“The BJP government took more than double the loan in its five years. The Government of India had a debt of about Rs 57 lakh crores in March 2014. In 2022, it increased to Rs 136 lakh crores, which means that in seven years of Modi government, the debt increased by two and a half times,” he pointed out and asked the BJP members to give their opinion on this.

“The state was in revenue surplus from the year 2010-11 to 2012-13 (during the Congress government). In 2012-13, when our government was in power, the revenue surplus was Rs 3,451 crore, and there was no revenue deficit. In five years of the previous BJP government, they were in revenue deficit. In 2018-19, the BJP government continuously increased the revenue deficit to Rs 28,900 crore, which has had its effect on the state’s economy till now,” Gehlot said.

“After COVID-19, the revenue receipts of our government have started increasing and are getting normal. Investment is increasing continuously and the size of our economy is also increasing. This shows that we will be able to fulfill the announcements made in the budget on time and will take Rajasthan to newer heights,” Gehlot tweeted.

