Maha: Fmr Latur Municipal Council chief and Congress leader Bedre joins NCP

PTI | Latur | Updated: 04-03-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 19:23 IST
Maha: Fmr Latur Municipal Council chief and Congress leader Bedre joins NCP
Former Latur Municipal Council chief Venkat Bedre quit the Congress and joined the NCP along with others in an event held in Mumbai on Friday.

Bedre, who was Congress district chief for 10 years till 2021, and others were inducted into the NCP in the presence of senior leaders, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and state unit chief Jayant Patil.

Bedre said he was with the Congress for the past 40 years but the party had changed now and was unable to solve the problems of people.

The NCP under Sharad Pawar works for those on the ground, he added.

