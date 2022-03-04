Left Menu

Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls: Varanasi District Magistrate declares public holiday on March 7

Varanasi District magistrate and district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday declared a public holiday on March 7 in order to let all employees of the Central/State/public undertakings and others exercise their right to vote in the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

ANI | Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:01 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:01 IST
Seventh phase of UP Assembly polls: Varanasi District Magistrate declares public holiday on March 7
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Varanasi District magistrate and district election officer Kaushal Raj Sharma on Friday declared a public holiday on March 7 in order to let all employees of the Central/State/public undertakings and others exercise their right to vote in the seventh and the last phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Varanasi North, Varanasi South, Varanasi Cantt constituencies of the district will go to the Assembly polls in the seventh phase.

A total of 54 Assembly seats across nine districts in Uttar Pradesh including Azamgarh, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Bhadohi and Sonbhadra, will go to polls in the seventh and final phase on March 7. The counting of the votes will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022