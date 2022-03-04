Left Menu

Sasikala begins southern TN tour to brainstorm with supporters

This is the first time she has embarked on a trip to meet supporters and discuss with them following the fading of the coronavirus pandemic.Sasikala and her relatives were eased out of the party years ago.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST
Sasikala begins southern TN tour to brainstorm with supporters
  • Country:
  • India

V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Friday embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu to meet her supporters.

Amid demands from AIADMK workers in Theni to consider taking Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran into the party, she told reporters here that the entire party is a family and that she is going to meet children of the outfit.

The demand of a section of workers to take the duo back into the party has been opposed by others.

On her arrival at Tuticorin from here, she was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport by her supporters and AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam's brother O Raja called on her at the temple town of Tiruchendur. However, what was discussed during the meeting is not clear. On multiple occasions Sasikala had claimed that she is the general secretary of the AIADMK, which was staunchly opposed by the main opposition party. The AIADMK flag is a permanent fixture on the bonnet of the car she uses to travel. The AIADMK has also opposed it.

Sasikala, who had tremendous clout in the AIADMK when former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa was alive, is set to tour Tirunelveli, Tuticorin and Tenkasi regions and she is also likely to offer worship in temples. In January 2021, she was released from prison after serving a 4-year term following conviction in the disproportionate assets case. Later, she spoke to her supporters and several AIADMK workers over phone. This is the first time she has embarked on a trip to meet supporters and discuss with them following the fading of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sasikala and her relatives were eased out of the party years ago. Dhinakaran is heading the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022