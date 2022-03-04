Left Menu

Arunachal Guv meets Assam counterpart, hopes for early resolving of inter-state boundary dispute

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:13 IST
Arunachal Guv meets Assam counterpart, hopes for early resolving of inter-state boundary dispute
Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Friday called on his Assam counterpart Jagdish Mukhi at Raj Bhavan in Guwahati and hoped for an early resolving of the boundary dispute as the chief ministers of the two states were working towards it.

Mishra said that the age-old amity between the people of the two states would be reinforced with the resolving of the issue, a statement said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma, while attending the 36th statehood day celebration of Arunachal Pradesh on February 26, had said that his government was ready to do everything necessary to resolve the issue. He had said that the government-level talks were underway, and appropriate dialogue at ground level will begin in April to reach a logical conclusion.

Mishra also expressed concern over Arunachali students stranded in Ukraine, and said that the Centre was working to ensure their safe return.

The two governors also discussed various avenues through which people of the two states can work together for mutual benefit. They suggested more cultural and educational exchange programmes.

They also shared their thoughts on preservation of environment, flora and fauna, and archaeological assets, while also expediting the implementation of developmental projects, it added.

