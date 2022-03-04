PM Modi condoles demise of former Army chief Gen Sunith Francis Rodrigues
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was anguished by the passing away of former Army chief General retd Sunith Francis Rodrigues and that the nation would remain indebted to him for his exceptional service.Rodrigues, who headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010, passed away on Friday, an official statement said.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said he was anguished by the passing away of former Army chief General (retd) Sunith Francis Rodrigues and that the nation would remain indebted to him for his exceptional service.
Rodrigues, who headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010, passed away on Friday, an official statement said. He was 88.
Modi tweeted, ''Anguished by the passing away of General S F Rodrigues. The nation will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. He was respected for his deep strategic knowledge. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP.'' PTI KR DIV DIV
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi
- Indian Army
- Punjab
- S F Rodrigues
- Army
- India
- Francis Rodrigues
ALSO READ
Punjab CM Channi calls Bhagwant Mann 'drunkard and illiterate person'
Congress suffers blow ahead of Punjab polls, 3 councillors, other leaders join AAP
Punjab & Sind Bank gets Board nod to raise Rs 4,600 cr by issuing shares to govt
PM slams CM Charanjit Channi for remark on 'bhaiyas' from UP, Bihar; says Guru Gobind Singh, Guru Ravidas too born outside Punjab.
Punjab Polls: Manmohan Singh slams BJP's "fake nationalism, divisive politics"