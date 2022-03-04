Left Menu

U.S. committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop, Blinken says

He said that beyond the risk for Ukrainians, Russia's invasion has also put at risk fundamental principles established after two world wars that are important to keeping peace and security, "principles that President Putin is egregiously violating every single day".

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:38 IST
U.S. committed to do all necessary to make Ukraine war stop, Blinken says
  • Country:
  • Belgium

Washington is committed to doing every needed to stop the war in Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Friday as he went into a meeting with his EU counterparts praising the bloc for the "historic" steps it has taken against Russia. "We are faced together with what is President Putin's war of choice: unprovoked, unjustified, and a war that is having horrific, horrific consequences for real people. For mothers, fathers. For children. We see the images on TV, and it has to stop," he told reporters in Brussels.

"We're committed to doing everything we can to to make it stop. So the coordination between us is vital," he added, standing alongside the European Union's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. He said that beyond the risk for Ukrainians, Russia's invasion has also put at risk fundamental principles established after two world wars that are important to keeping peace and security, "principles that President Putin is egregiously violating every single day".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022