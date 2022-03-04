French bill 'democratising sport' moved to National Assembly

A draft bill that would "democratise sport" in France passed to the National Assembly after the Senate declined to vote on the legislation.

The legislation includes how the big sporting federations are governed. It had included a clause, previously attached as an amendment by the conservative-dominated upper house, stipulating that the wearing "of conspicuous religious symbols is prohibited" in events and competitions organised by sports federations, but this was removed by the lower house. The amendment had been opposed by the government and its allies in the lower house. The National Assembly has the final vote. (Editing by Richard Lough)

