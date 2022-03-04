Left Menu

BJP neither gave jobs to youth nor security to women: Mishra

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday accused the ruling BJP of cheating people, saying neither it could give jobs to the youth nor ensure security for women.Addressing an election meeting at Dhanuha village under the Madiyahon Assembly constituency, he said development is seen only in newspapers and on TV channels.The present government has failed on all fronts.

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:38 IST
BJP neither gave jobs to youth nor security to women: Mishra
  • Country:
  • India

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra on Friday accused the ruling BJP of cheating people, saying neither it could give jobs to the youth nor ensure security for women.

Addressing an election meeting at Dhanuha village under the Madiyahon Assembly constituency, he said development is seen only in newspapers and on TV channels.

''The present government has failed on all fronts. Neither are the youth getting jobs nor women getting security,'' Mishra said. He said before the BJP came to power at the Centre, it had promised to deposit Rs 15 lakh into people’s bank accounts.

''Now, they are being cheated in the name of extending security to women and the promise of cheap LPG cylinders,'' Mishra said. The BSP leader also alleged that women are feeling unsafe under the BJP rule.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

Lego halts shipments of toy bricks to Russia -Finans

 Denmark
2
Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

Zelenskyy asks Putin to meet -- 'I don't bite'

 Global
3
Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

Watch Saturn, Venus and Mars forming trio in morning sky this month

 Global
4
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022