Mexico will not send arms to Ukraine, president says

Mexican auto parts maker Nemak has suspended operations in Russia while bread maker Grupo Bimbo and tortilla maker Gruma have paused their operations in Ukraine.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-03-2022 20:56 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 20:56 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday that the country would not send arms to Ukraine after Ukrainian representatives had asked the country's Senate for arms and military assistance a day earlier. "We don't send guns anywhere. We are pacifists," Lopez Obrador said during his regular news conference.

On Thursday, Ukrainian representatives sent a letter to the Mexican Senate urging that "only the military and massive support of our allies can help us push back the enemy." Lopez Obrador also reiterated earlier comments that Mexico would not follow many other countries and impose unilateral economic sanctions on Russia after Moscow invaded Ukraine.

"We will not take any economic reprisals because we want to have good relations with all governments in the world," he said earlier this week. Mexican auto parts maker Nemak has suspended operations in Russia while bread maker Grupo Bimbo and tortilla maker Gruma< GRUMAB.MX> have paused their operations in Ukraine.

