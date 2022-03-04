Following are the top stories at 9 PM: NATION: DEL58 MEA-UKRAINE-INDIA-EVACUATION Primary focus on evacuating Indians from conflict zones in eastern Ukraine: MEA New Delhi: India is primarily focusing on evacuating its nationals from the conflict zones of Kharkiv and Sumy in eastern Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

DEL48 AVI-UKRAINE-LD FLIGHTS Ukraine war: Aviation Ministry says 11 civilian, 4 IAF flights will bring back Indians on Saturday New Delhi: Eleven civilian and four Indian Air Force (IAF) flights will return to India on Saturday with Indians from Ukraine's neighbouring countries, the Civil Aviation Ministry has stated.

CAL9 BH-LD BLAST Blast kills 14 in Bihar's Bhagalpur, unregulated firecracker business blamed Patna/Bhagalpur: Fourteen people were killed and another 10 seriously injured in a major blast that rocked a crowded locality in Bihar's Bhagalpur district, pulling down a number of structures, the state police chief said on Friday.

ELN13 POLLS-UP-PM-2NDLD MIRZAPUR Entire world passing through a delicate period now: PM Modi Mirzapur (UP): Stating that the entire world is passing through a delicate period now, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday asserted no matter how deep the crisis is India's response is even bigger.

DEL66 UKRAINE-RIJIJU Rijiju meets Slovakia premier over evacuation of Indians from Ukraine New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju who is overseeing the evacuation of Indians from war-hit Ukraine through Slovakia on Friday called on the prime minister of the Slovak Republic.

DEL67 VACCINE-COVOVAX-EUA Govt panel recommends EUA for Covid vaccine Covovax for 12-17 age group New Delhi: An expert panel of the country's central drug authority has recommended granting emergency use authorisation (EUA) to Serum Institute of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covovax for the 12-17 age group, official sources said on Friday. By Payal Banerjee DEL70 POLL-MN-CONG-EC Cong leaders meet EC, seek free and fair election in Manipur New Delhi: Alleging that militant outfits are intimidating voters and influencing the ongoing assembly polls in Manipur, the Congress on Friday urged the Election Commission to maintain a level-playing field and ensure free and fair polling exercise.

BOM15 MH-SHUKLA-LD FIR Maha: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla tapped phones of Khadse, Raut, claims Mumbai police Mumbai: Senior IPS officer Rashmi Shukla illegally tapped the phones of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and NCP leader Eknath Khadse, the Mumbai police has claimed in an FIR registered against her and some other officials.

MDS15 AP-POLAVARAM-SHEKHAWAT Polavaram project's costs will be entirely borne by Centre, says Union Jal Shakti Minister Polavaram

