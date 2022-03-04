NSCN (IM) leader Thuingaleng Muivah hospitalised

NSCN (IM) general secretary Thuingaleng Muivah was hospitalised here on Friday due to gastritis.

The principal negotiator with the Centre on the Naga political dialogue was airlifted from Camp Hebron to a private hospital in Dimapur, where he is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), NSCN (IM) sources said. More details on his health condition are awaited.

Muivah was admitted to the same hospital in July last year after he complained of uneasiness.

NSCN (IM) and Centre have signed the Framework Agreement in 2015 but the final solution is yet to be reached as the outfit is demanding a separate flag and constitution for Nagas, which the Union government has refused to grant.

