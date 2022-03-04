Left Menu

IMF's Georgieva says assured Ukraine's Zelenskiy of swift response to funding plea

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-03-2022 21:30 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 21:30 IST
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said she spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and assured him of a "swift response" to Ukraine's request for emergency financing.

"Just spoke w/ President @ZelenskyyUa and expressed my high regard for his fortitude & leadership," Georgieva said in a tweet.

"The IMF is committed to supporting #Ukraine and its people. I assured @ZelenskyyUa of swift response to Ukraine's request for IMF emergency financial assistance," she said.

