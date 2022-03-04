IMF's Georgieva says assured Ukraine's Zelenskiy of swift response to funding plea
The head of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, said she spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday and assured him of a "swift response" to Ukraine's request for emergency financing.
"Just spoke w/ President @ZelenskyyUa and expressed my high regard for his fortitude & leadership," Georgieva said in a tweet.
"The IMF is committed to supporting #Ukraine and its people. I assured @ZelenskyyUa of swift response to Ukraine's request for IMF emergency financial assistance," she said.
