Indirect polls: DMK winner in 125 municipalities

In the indirect polls held on Friday to elect chairpersons of 138 municipalities in the State, the ruling DMK's nominees emerged victorious in 125, the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission said.

In municipalities, the DMK won 125 posts of chairpersons and the main opposition AIADMK 2. The Congress party, Vaiko-led MDMK, and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, all allies of the DMK, won one post of municipal chairperson each. Independents were elected as chairpersons of four municipalities. For the other four posts of heads of muncipalities, the indirect polls were not held due to lack of quorum, the TNSEC said in an official release. As regards indirect polls for a total of 489 posts of town panchayat chairpersons, DMK's nominees were elected in 395 seats and 18 candidates of the main opposition AIADMK won. DMK's ally Congress party's nominees were elected as chairpersons in 20 town panchayats. The BJP, which fought the urban civic polls on its own witnessed its candidates getting elected as chairpersons of eight town panchayats. Similar polls were held for the posts of deputy chairpersons of municipalities and town panchayats in which most seats were won by the DMK and its allies. Elected ward members of local bodies elect one among them as chairpersons.

Of the total 21 corporations in Tamil Nadu, DMK nominees were elected as mayors in 20 corporations and a Congress candidate as mayor in 1 corporation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)