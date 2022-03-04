Left Menu

Russia's envoy sees Iran deal in middle of next week

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 04-03-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2022 22:50 IST
Russia's chief negotiator in talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran said on Friday that he thought a deal was possible in the middle of next week.

"As far as I know, the Iranians are not ready for direct talks (with the United States)," Mikhail Ulyanov told reporters. "We will have a deal maybe in the middle of next week. We are talking about the last efforts before crossing the finish line."

