Bengal Congress meets post-poll defeat, decides to increase membership

The West Bengal Congress on Friday decided to accelerate a membership drive across the state ahead of organisational elections including electing a new president later this year, a senior leader of the party said.

The party on Friday held a meeting at the state Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee office under the shadow of a rout in the recently held elections to 108 municipalities here under the chairmanship of the state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and reviewed steps to accelerate the drive started last year.

''Today, we have held a discussion on how to expedite the campaign as we are heading towards party elections scheduled to be held in July-August. We are very positive about the drive,'' the congress leader told PTI after the closed door meeting.

Senior party leaders like Pradip Bhattacharya among others were also present at the meeting. However, attendees, who were quizzed on whether the meet took stock of the string of defeats the grand old party has been handed down over the last three years, refused to reveal any moves decided to correct the Congress's downhill performance. Incidentally, the party has already launched an online membership campaign “Join Congress Save India” urging people to join the party.

The party's membership drive was launched this November as the party is eyeing to hold elections for its state unit presidents, vice-presidents, treasurers, executives and AICC members by the Pradesh Congress Committee general body. The elections are scheduled to be held between July 21 and August 20 next year.

