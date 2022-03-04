Abhay Chautala slams BJP-JJP govt over 'scams', says it has lost people's trust

Indian National Lok Dal MLA Abhay Chautala on Friday slammed the BJP-led government in Haryana over various alleged scams and said it has lost people’s trust. Participating in a discussion on the Governor's address on the third day of the Budget session in the Haryana Assembly, Chautala claimed that 14 scams, including those linked to liquor and recruitment, took place during the BJP-JJP regime.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader claimed that despite various scams coming to light, no action was taken by the Haryana government. On the issue of crop damage because of recent rain, Chautala hit out at the government for not giving adequate compensation to affected farmers. He demanded that the affected farmers be given Rs 50,000 per acre compensation. Chautala claimed that the state government had lost trust of the people for its poor performance during the coronavirus pandemic and farmers' agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. Independent legislator Balraj Kundu lambasted the BJP-JJP government for vacant posts in education and health departments. ''There are 38,476 vacant posts in schools and around 10,000 posts are vacant in the health department,'' he claimed. He took on the government for the alleged apathetic attitude towards the demands of various protesting employees. Earlier during the question hour, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala informed the House that Industrial Model Township, Kharkhoda, will be fully developed by the end of 2023.

He said Maruti has applied for setting up its plant over 800 acres and Suzuki Motorcycles for its plant over 100 acres at IMT, Kharkhoda. The minister said the technical committee is in the process of finalising the proposals. Medical Education Minister Anil Vij told the House that the state government is going to open nursing colleges in six districts.

He was replying to a question during the question hour. Vij said the state government has formulated a new policy under which a nursing college should have a 100-bedded hospital or a nursing college should be accredited with an NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) certified hospital located within a radius of 10 km and that Hospital should be 100-bedded. Mining Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the state government has prepared a one-time settlement scheme (OTS) to resolve disputes to ensure that the mining sector is litigation free. Under this, 168 cases have been investigated so far and the date for disposal has been fixed till March 15, 2022, he said while replying to a question. He said under the OTS, 168 cases have been investigated so far in which the total outstanding amount was Rs 811.91 crore. PTI CHS VSD RDK RDK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)