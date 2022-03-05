PM Modi stops for 'chai pe charcha' during roadshow in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a massive roadshow in Varanasi and stopped for having tea at a tea stall. "Kashi's son Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Chai pe charcha' with residents of Kashi," the BJP said in a tweet. The party also shared a video of the Prime Minister having tea.

The Prime Minister sipped hot tea in a 'kulhar'. He also waived to the people gathered outside the shop who were cheering enthusiastically. PM Modi also interacted with those present in the tea stall while sipping tea. The tea stall owner sought blessings from the Prime Minister.

PM Modi had launched 'chai pe charcha' during his campaign as BJP's Prime Ministerial candidate in 2014. The initiative, launched after Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks about humble origins of PM Modi, is seen to have made a significant contribution to BJP's success in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls. PM Modi, who is MP from Varanasi, also offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple, after holding the roadshow ahead of the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on March 7. People enthusiastically participated in the roadshow and raised slogans. Many people were also seen blowing conches.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

