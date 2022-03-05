U.S. will make Putin pay for invasion of Ukraine, Blinken says
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:51 IST
The United States will continue to increase the costs on Russia for invading Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his NATO and EU counterparts in Brussels on Friday.
"We will continue to raise the costs for (Russia's President Vladimir) Putin and all who carry out and enable his war of choice and the devastation that it's causing," he told reporters.
