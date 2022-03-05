U.S. will make Putin pay for invasion of Ukraine, Blinken says

The United States will continue to increase the costs on Russia for invading Ukraine, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his NATO and EU counterparts in Brussels on Friday.

"We will continue to raise the costs for (Russia's President Vladimir) Putin and all who carry out and enable his war of choice and the devastation that it's causing," he told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)