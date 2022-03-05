Biden underscores commitment to Poland, NATO security -White House

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call on Friday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, underscored Washington's commitment to the security of Poland and all NATO allies, the White House said.

Biden and Duda also affirmed their commitment to providing urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the White House said. (Reporting By Paul Grant Editing by Chris Reese)

