Left Menu

Biden underscores commitment to Poland, NATO security -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:54 IST
Biden underscores commitment to Poland, NATO security -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call on Friday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, underscored Washington's commitment to the security of Poland and all NATO allies, the White House said.

Biden and Duda also affirmed their commitment to providing urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the White House said. (Reporting By Paul Grant Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022