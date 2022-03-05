Biden underscores commitment to Poland, NATO security -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 00:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 00:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden, in a call on Friday with Polish President Andrzej Duda, underscored Washington's commitment to the security of Poland and all NATO allies, the White House said.
Biden and Duda also affirmed their commitment to providing urgent humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, the White House said. (Reporting By Paul Grant Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- NATO
- Duda
- Washington
- Ukraine
- Joe Biden
- Polish
- White House
- Andrzej
- Poland
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks drop as investors cut risk on Ukraine tension
WRAPUP 11-Ukraine shelling renews invasion fears as Russia expels U.S. diplomat
US Senate approves resolution for Ukraine, warning Russia
FOREX-Yen bid, bitcoin battered as Ukraine fears leave traders nervous
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks steady on hopes for diplomacy in Ukraine