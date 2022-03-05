White House says it is not advocating for regime change in Russia
The White House is not advocating for regime change in Russia, President Joe Biden's spokesperson said on Friday after a U.S. senator advocated for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. That is not the policy of the United States," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters. U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called for someone in Russia to "take this guy out," referring to Putin.
The White House is not advocating for regime change in Russia, President Joe Biden's spokesperson said on Friday after a U.S. senator advocated for Russians to assassinate President Vladimir Putin. "We are not advocating for killing the leader of a foreign country or regime change. That is not the policy of the United States," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki told reporters.
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, called for someone in Russia to "take this guy out," referring to Putin.
