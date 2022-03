Finnish leader meets Biden, weighs NATO as war deepens

President Joe Biden has met with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto with the Fins at a crossroads: Whether to move closer to the rest of Europe and the West by trying to join NATO as neighbouring Russia pummels Ukraine.

Biden said at the start of their meeting on Friday, “We agree it's not only an attack on Ukraine, it's an attack on the security of Europe.” The Finnish leader thanked the US for “leading in very difficult times.” And he added in brief public remarks before the leaders began their private White House meeting, ''We will do our best” to help Ukraine.

Finland, as well as neighbour Sweden, for years has resisted joining NATO, with Nordic European Union members seeking to remain neutral between Russia and the West. But the Russian invasion of Ukraine is changing the dynamic.

A poll commissioned by Finnish broadcaster YLE this week showed that, for the first time, more than 50 per cent of Finns support joining the Western military alliance. In Sweden, a similar poll showed those in favour of NATO membership outnumber those against.

The attack on Ukraine also has prompted Finland and Sweden to break with their policy of not providing arms to countries at war. They have sent assault rifles and anti-tank weapons to Kyiv. Biden thanked the Finnish president for the country's help for Ukraine.

He said, “Finland is a critical partner to the United States, a strong defence partner, a partner to NATO.'' Biden joked that when his old boss, President Barack Obama, was in office, Obama would sometimes say “leave everything” to the Nordic countries to sort out.

Niinisto dryly responded: “Well, we usually don't start wars.”

