Finland's Niinisto says he and Biden agreed to step up defense cooperation

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday that they agreed to step up their defense cooperation.

Niinisto, speaking to reporters, said Finland meets the criteria for NATO membership. Niinisto also said he and Biden spoke to Sweden's prime minister during their meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)