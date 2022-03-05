Finland's Niinisto says he and Biden agreed to step up defense cooperation
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-03-2022 04:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 04:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Finland's President Sauli Niinisto said after a meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden at the White House on Friday that they agreed to step up their defense cooperation.
Niinisto, speaking to reporters, said Finland meets the criteria for NATO membership. Niinisto also said he and Biden spoke to Sweden's prime minister during their meeting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia must start de-escalation as NATO is no threat -Spanish foreign minister
U.S. VP Harris to meet NATO chief in Munich on Friday
Jaishankar extends felicitations to Australian counterpart for becoming longest-serving female Senator
VP Harris heralds NATO unity as Ukraine crisis grows
Germany to put its troops in NATO's quick reaction force on higher alert