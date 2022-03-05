Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has delivered White House visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Friday. NARA also turned over records from former Vice President Mike Pence, meeting a March 3 deadline.

Sacklers will pay up to $6 billion to resolve Purdue opioid lawsuits - mediator

The Sackler family owners of Purdue Pharma LP reached a deal with nine attorneys general to pay up to $6 billion in cash to resolve widespread litigation alleging that they fueled the opioid epidemic, according to a court filing.

U.S. Supreme Court restores Boston Marathon bomber's death sentence

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday reinstated convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence for his role in the 2013 attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others, ruling in favor of the federal government.

In a 6-3 decision, the justices sided with the Justice Department's challenge to a 2020 federal appeals court ruling that had upheld Tsarnaev's conviction but overturned his death sentence. Because President Joe Biden's administration has imposed a moratorium on the death penalty in federal cases, Tsarnaev does not face imminent execution.

Jury acquits only Louisville officer charged in Breonna Taylor raid

A Kentucky jury on Thursday acquitted a white former detective of endangering neighbors of Breonna Taylor during a botched raid that killed the Black woman in her home, clearing law enforcement of all criminal liability in a case that rocked the United States in 2020. Detective Brett Hankison, 45, whose stray bullets hit a neighboring apartment in the city of Louisville during the execution of a "no knock" search warrant after midnight, was the only officer charged in the case, with wanton endangerment.

Exclusive-Americans broadly support Ukraine no-fly zone, Russia oil ban -poll

A broad bipartisan majority of Americans think the United States should stop buying Russian oil and gas and work with NATO to set up "no-fly zones" to protect Ukraine from Russian air strikes, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll completed on Friday. The poll, conducted Thursday and Friday, suggests that U.S. outrage is growing over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which in recent days has increasingly involved Russian bombing of urban areas.

U.S. Supreme Court rules for FBI in Muslim surveillance dispute

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favor of the FBI in a case concerning discrimination claims by three Muslim men from California who accused the agency of conducting illegal surveillance on them after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States. The court unanimously overturned a lower court's 2019 ruling that said a federal law regulating government surveillance called the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) trumped the state secrets privilege - a legal defense based on national security interests - that the government asserted.

Sept. 11 victims seek seizure of Iran oil from U.S.-owned tanker

Victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks asked a U.S. judge to order the seizure of Iranian crude oil from a tanker owned by an American private equity firm, to help satisfy a $3.61 billion judgment against Iran over the attacks. The request came in filings on Thursday with the U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

U.S. VP Harris to travel to Poland, Romania next week

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Poland and Romania next week, her office said on Friday, with the visit coming after Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the U.S. looks to show support for Ukraine and its eastern NATO allies. Harris' visit is scheduled from March 9 to March 11, her office said.

U.S. court allows Biden's Mexico border expulsions, with limits

President Joe Biden's administration can continue to rapidly expel migrant families caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, but should not send them anywhere they could be persecuted or tortured, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

The ruling by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit lets the government keep in place restrictions first implemented under Democrat Biden's Republican predecessor Donald Trump in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. job growth surge underscores economy's strength as headwinds rise

U.S. job growth accelerated in February, pushing the unemployment rate to a two-year low of 3.8% and raising optimism that the economy could withstand mounting headwinds from geopolitical tensions, inflation and tighter monetary policy. The Labor Department's closely watched employment report on Friday also showed the economy created 92,000 more jobs than initially estimated in December and January. It suggested that the labor market was moving past the COVID-19 pandemic and that the economy has weaned itself off government money.

