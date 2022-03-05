Left Menu

UP polls: Zonal magistrate for elections in Kairana seat suspended for negligence

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 05-03-2022 11:20 IST
The Election Commission has suspended an official deployed as a zonal magistrate for elections in the Kairana Assembly constituency in Uttar Pradesh for negligence in duty, officials said on Saturday.

Voting for the Kairana Assembly seat in Shamli district was held on February 10 in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

On the directives of the Election Commission, Assistant Commissioner of Commercial Taxes Narender Pratap Singh, who was deputed as zonal magistrate in the Kairana constituency, has been suspended, Shamli District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said.

The district authorities had recommended action against the official based on a complaint stating EVM machines were found unattended in his vehicle after polling in the constituency.

The complaint was lodged by the Samajwadi Party. A policeman and a home guard have already suspended in this connection.

