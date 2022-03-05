Polls: As vote counting day nears, Congress leaders from Goa head to Delhi to meet seniors

Ahead of the March 10 results of the Goa Assembly polls, Congress leader Michael Lobo met AICC general secretary K C Venugopal in Delhi and discussed likely political scenarios and government formation. A day after Lobo met with Venugopal, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) chief Girish Chodankar and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat are visiting senior party leaders in the national capital on Saturday to discuss likely political strategies to be adopted post result, sources said.

"Had fruitful interaction about post-political scenario and Government formation with @INCIndia –AICC General Secretary (Org) Shri @kcvenugopalmp ji, AICC Goa I/C. Told him that people of Goa believe in @INCGoa and have voted us to form people-centric Govt," Lobo tweeted after meeting Venugopal.

On Saturday, Chodankar landed in Delhi. He said all the state unit presidents and legislative party leaders from the states where polls were held are called to Delhi to analyse the situation.

Sources said that Kamat will reach Delhi later on Saturday. Congress is wary of the repeat of the 2017 situation when it was nudged out of the race to form a government in Goa by numerically inferior BJP. In 2017 polls, Congress had won the maximum 17 seats in the 40-member House restricting BJP to 13. However, the saffron party outwitted the Congress and formed a coalition government with the help of regional parties under the leadership of Manohar Parrikar (now deceased).

