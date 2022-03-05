Left Menu

SP-BSP talks about poor, PM Modi-CM Yogi works for empowering poor, says Amit Shah

Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over the issue of development initiatives undertaken to uplift the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the SP and the BSP only talk about the poor. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath work for empowering the poor.

ANI | Jaunpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2022 13:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 13:54 IST
SP-BSP talks about poor, PM Modi-CM Yogi works for empowering poor, says Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Jaunpur (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over the issue of development initiatives undertaken to uplift the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the SP and the BSP only talk about the poor. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath work for empowering the poor. "SP-BSP only talks about the poor, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked on empowering the poor," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Further, unleashing an attack on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his "BJP ki vaccine" remark, Home Minister said "Akhilesh asked people not to get inoculated by terming it 'Modi ki vaccine' and preaching that it is harmful." Soon after that, "he himself took the vaccine. Those who do politics without carrying about the lives of people should not remain in politics," said BJP leader on the last leg of campaigning.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022