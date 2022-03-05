SP-BSP talks about poor, PM Modi-CM Yogi works for empowering poor, says Amit Shah

Slamming Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) over the issue of development initiatives undertaken to uplift the poor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the SP and the BSP only talk about the poor. On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath work for empowering the poor. "SP-BSP only talks about the poor, whereas Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have worked on empowering the poor," said Amit Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

Further, unleashing an attack on the SP chief Akhilesh Yadav over his "BJP ki vaccine" remark, Home Minister said "Akhilesh asked people not to get inoculated by terming it 'Modi ki vaccine' and preaching that it is harmful." Soon after that, "he himself took the vaccine. Those who do politics without carrying about the lives of people should not remain in politics," said BJP leader on the last leg of campaigning.

Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

