Polls in UP 'pro-incumbency', people fighting for continuation of govt: Modi in Varanasi

PTI | Varanasi | Updated: 05-03-2022 14:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 14:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday described the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as ''pro-incumbency'', saying the people themselves are fighting for continuation of the government.

Addressing an election rally at Khajuri village in Varanasi, the prime minister said that due to their aversion towards him, ''dynasts'' were make fun of 'vocal for local' and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Even on the Ukraine issue, the opposition is busy doing politics and adding to the people's woes, Modi said.

In a swipe at the Congress, he said the party which derived political mileage for years from Khadi now hesitates to even take its name.

Modi added that his government has made Khadi and yoga international brands.

Varanasi will vote in the last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on March 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

