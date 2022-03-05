Akhilesh can't see improvement in law and order in UP as he wears dark glasses: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday took a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of law and order situation in the state saying that he can't see the positive changes as he wears dark glasses. "Akhilesh Yadav has been raising questions over the issue of law and order in the state. He won't be able to see the improvements as he wears dark glasses, which prevent him from seeing anything," said Shah while addressing a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur.

"Jiske ainak ke glaas kaale hote hain usako sab kaala hee kala dikhaye deta hai," said Shah taking a swipe at Akhilesh Yadav. Praising the Yogi government, the Home Minister said, "In the last five years BJP has worked on ending the criminalization of politics."

"There has been a significant reduction in crime in UP as compared to earlier. We have started the journey towards a crime-free state," said Shah on the last day of campaigning for the ongoing UP Polls. Polling for six phases of the seven-phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections has already concluded. The seventh phase of polling will be held on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)