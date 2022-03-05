Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan to speak to Russia's Putin on Sunday -spokesperson

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 05-03-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 15:43 IST
Turkey's Erdogan to speak to Russia's Putin on Sunday -spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak to Russia's Vladimir Putin on Sunday to discuss the war in Ukraine, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Saturday, adding Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis.

Speaking to reporters in Istanbul, Kalin repeated Turkey's offer to host talks between Ukraine and Russia and called for an immediate halt to fighting, and reiterated that Turkey could not abandon ties with either Moscow or Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022