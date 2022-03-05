Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi holds meetings with Congress leaders ahead of Delhi civic polls

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an important meeting with senior state Congress leaders regarding the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:34 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held an important meeting with senior state Congress leaders regarding the upcoming Delhi Municipal Corporation elections on Saturday. Addressing reporters today after the meeting, Delhi Congress in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil said that in the upcoming corporation elections, Congress will give tickets to the deserving candidates in a transparent manner.

"Rahul Gandhi instructed the leaders to fight the corporation elections unitedly," he said. Gohil also informed that he along with state president Anil Chaudhary will hold meetings every week with former state presidents like Ajay Maken, JP Agarwal, Arvinder Singh Lovely and Subhash Chopra.

The dates for the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections will be announced within a few weeks. The last time Congress won the Delhi Municipal Corporation elections was about 20 years ago in 2002. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

