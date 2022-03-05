Left Menu

NATO is being cowed by Russia, Ukraine says

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:36 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Saturday accused the NATO alliance of bending to Russian pressure after NATO members refused to enforce a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

NATO was not the force that Ukrainians had previously imagined, Kuleba added.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Kuleba also said he was open to talks with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, but only if such negotiations were "meaningful".

