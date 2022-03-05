Left Menu

UP polls: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP

Ahead of the last phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party.

ANI | Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 05-03-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2022 16:38 IST
UP polls: BJP leader Rita Bahuguna Joshi's son joins SP
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Azamgarh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the last phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi on Saturday joined the Samajwadi Party. "Mayank Joshi, son of Bharatiya Janata Party MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi today joined Samajwadi Party," said SP chief Akhilesh Yadav while addressing a rally in Azamgarh.

Earlier in January Rita Bahuguna Joshi sought a ticket from BJP for her son to contest the UP Assembly Elections 2022 from the Lucknow Cantonment seat. Rita Bahuguna Joshi had also said she would give up her Lok Sabha membership if her son does not get a ticket from Lucknow Cantt seat. But after her son was denied a ticket she said she "respects the decision of the party."

Rita Bahuguna Joshi had fought the 2017 elections and defeated Aparna Yadav, the then SP candidate from Lucknow Cantonment. The elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases starting February 10.

The six phases of polling in Uttar Pradesh were held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and the last seventh phase of polling will be conducted on March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

Malaysia ready to reopen international borders from March

 Malaysia
2
Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister

 Hungary
3
Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

Russia seizes TV broadcasting tower in Kherson

 Ukraine
4
Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Ukraine says Russian forces seize Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022