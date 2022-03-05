UK's Johnson says free media will not be cowed by violence

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that a free media would not be cowed by violence as he praised reporters from Britain's Sky News for their coverage of an ambush in Ukraine earlier this week.

"Free press will not be intimidated or cowed by barbaric and indiscriminate acts of violence," Johnson said on Twitter.

On Friday, Russia's parliament passed a law imposing a jail term of up to 15 years for anyone found to be intentionally spreading "fake" news.

